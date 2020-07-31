LONDON, ONT. -- A London hospital worker plans to use her lottery win to help her ailing father in Jamaica.

Ericka James and her husband Lincoln won $100,000 in a Daily Keno Encore draw.

Ericka discovered their win when she scanned her ticket using the OLG Lottery App.

“I thought the win was for $1,000, and I was thrilled about it,” she said. “I called my husband and he came right home. Then we went to the store together to validate the ticket.”

As the lottery terminal freeze, Ericka said she remained in shock while her husband started doing a happy dance.

The couple plan to use the money to help their family and pay the mortgage.

“My dad is in Jamaica and is sick. It feels wonderful to be able to help him,” Ericka said.

“This is a good feeling, a very, very, good feeling,” said Lincoln, a heavy equipment operator. “Especially with the COVID chaos, the timing of this was perfect.”