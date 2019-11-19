LONDON, Ont. -- A mother of four has won $125,882 with Lotto Max after matching six numbers and the bonus number.

Trang Bui of London won in the Oct. 1 draw.

Speaking while picking up her cheque at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto she told officials,"I was completely shocked and at a loss for words."

The mother of four plans to pay bills, travel and do some shopping, adding, "We will have the best Christmas ever!"

Trang, a business development and automotive remarketing worker, discovered the win when she checked her ticket using the OLG app.

The winning ticket was purchased at Speedy Convenience on Glenroy Road.