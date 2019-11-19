Featured
London mom planning 'best Christmas ever' after $125K lottery win
Trang Bui of London, Ont. picks up her winning Lotto Max cheque in Toronto. (Source: OLG)
Published Tuesday, November 19, 2019 4:52PM EST
LONDON, Ont. -- A mother of four has won $125,882 with Lotto Max after matching six numbers and the bonus number.
Trang Bui of London won in the Oct. 1 draw.
Speaking while picking up her cheque at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto she told officials,"I was completely shocked and at a loss for words."
The mother of four plans to pay bills, travel and do some shopping, adding, "We will have the best Christmas ever!"
Trang, a business development and automotive remarketing worker, discovered the win when she checked her ticket using the OLG app.
The winning ticket was purchased at Speedy Convenience on Glenroy Road.