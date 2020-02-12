LONDON, ONT. -- A London man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was "repeatedly" stabbed in the parking lot of a St. Marys school.

36 year old Derek Boyd was arrested in London yesterday, after Stratford Police named him as the suspect in the stabbing that happened Wednesday morning in the parking lot of Little falls Public School in St. Marys.

Police say the woman suffered serious, life threatening injuries following the stabbing, that happened shortly after 9 a.m. They say, after being stabbed, the woman ran into the school for help. She was taken to Victoria Hospital in London, where she underwent surgery and is now recovering from her injuries.

Police are not disclosing the exact relationship between the suspect and victim, only saying the couple were "well known to each other."

Little Falls Public School was in a hold and secure all day yesterday, as police collected evidence. Police say this was an isolated incident, and no one in the school was ever in danger.

The school is open to students today. Police focused much of teir investigation on an SUV in their Little Falls parking lot. They would not confirm that is where the stabbing took place.











Update re: incident in @townofstmarys - Derek Boyd has been located and arrested in London. There are no further concerns for public safety. @LittleFallsPS still in hold & secure for collection of evidence. pic.twitter.com/XwYSwg9VoZ — Stratford Police Service (@SPSmediaoffice) February 12, 2020