'Dream of a medal': Bothwell, Ont. cyclist Nick Wammes documenting journey to Olympic Games
Nick Wammes has the need for speed.
The Bothwell, Ont. native, who now lives in Milton, is a track cycling sprinter who will compete in all three events at the Olympics.
He will race in the Men’s Sprint, Kierin, and Team Pursuit.
“We’re hitting speeds of 80-85 kilometres per hour on a 22 millimetre tire at 200 psi,” said Wammes, referring to the Kierin event.
This will be the second Olympics for the 24 year old, who made it to Tokyo in 2020 by excelling late in the qualifying process. This time was different.
“This time I went through the entire qualifying process with the boys over the last 18 months,” said Wammes. “It was quite the journey.”
For those who love to see behind the curtain of an elite athlete, Wammes has been recording his journey to Paris.
He has a popular blog with 48,000 subscribers and nearly 200 videos online.
“I started a YouTube channel 18 months ago, to document the qualifying journey,” said Wammes. “I was kind of looking for a new creative challenge or outlet to take my mind off of the stress when traveling to competitions or races. It is just a little bit of a distraction for me when I’m in those high stress situations.”
He’s discovered a passion for working behind and in front of the camera with the help of his girlfriend Sarah Orban, who is also an Olympic cyclist.
Growing up just outside of London, Ont., he discovered track cycling at the Forest City Velodrome (FCV).
“I'm so thankful for that place because without it, I wouldn't be here,” said Wammes. “I spent a lot of Saturdays and Wednesdays training growing up. I started when I was 12 and I basically trained there week in, week out until 2016 when I moved to the junior program, and eventually the senior national team.”
One of his online videos brings him back to the FCV and recounts his experiences at the facility.
Wammes is proud of his team for qualifying in the Team Pursuit, the first time ever for Canada in the eight-team field.
He’s hoping his finished documentary will feature him standing on the podium in France.
“I would dream of a medal at the Olympics and that is the goal,” said Wammes. “I don't want to put expectations on myself because there are so many moving parts. Just to compete with a Maple Leaf on your back in the major games and especially in Olympic Games - which is literally the pinnacle of our sport - it's an honor and a privilege. I just want to represent Canada to the best of my ability.”
Wammes’ first day of competition is Tuesday, Aug. 5 with the Men’s Team Pursuit competition.
