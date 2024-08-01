Breanna Broadfoot’s family disappointed political bickering derailed federal meeting on intimate partner violence

Barely two weeks after his 17-year-old daughter Breanna Broadfoot was killed in London by an act of intimate partner violence (IPV), Brett Broadfoot had hoped a parliamentary committee meeting would initiate steps to protect victims by keeping offenders behind bars.

Instead, Wednesday’s meeting of the House of Commons Standing Committee on the Status of Women was cut short by partisan politicking.

“I guess the only word I can really come up with is just – disappointing,” Broadfoot told CTV News. “To derail [a meeting] that was supposed to be specifically for IPV was extremely disappointing for us.”

Members of Parliament who sit on the committee were summoned back to Ottawa by Conservative MP Chair Shelby Kramp-Neuman to hear expert testimony about violence against women, including the killing of Broadfoot in London.

The experts included London-based advocate to end male violence against women Megan Walker.

Opening statements by the experts included arguments that the current justice and bail system in Canada is insufficient to protect victims of IPV.

But after the three experts each spoke for five minutes, the meeting was derailed when Liberal MP Anita Vandenbeld brought forward an unrelated motion about abortion rights.

Political bickering and procedural points stalled the meeting.

Walker stormed out of the room alongside Cait Alexander who had spoken about being a victim of a near-fatal attack three years ago.

After arriving home in London, Walker described the experience as traumatizing.

She laments that an opportunity to address the crisis was wasted, “It was just a complete sabotage. Honestly, I don't know how else to explain it. We were in shock when we heard what was happening. My heart was going out to Brianna's family. My heart was going out to Cheryl Sheldon's family.”

Sheldon was a 62-year-old Londoner also killed this summer.

But Walker said the experience has only fueled her resolve to see meaningful changes that protect women and girls.

She doesn’t want an apology from the MPs, “I want them to apologize to women in this country who are facing abuse, torture, sexual assault, [and] who are being killed.”

At an unrelated event in London, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was asked by CTV News about what transpired at the committee.

“All women that come to Parliament should be able to have their stories heard, their stories respected, and have the time to be able to share their experiences,” he said.

While disappointed, Broadfoot hopes the committee will follow through on a motion to hold future meetings focussed on intimate partner violence, “There was a motion for four more meetings specific to IPV, where disruptions and things of this nature could not happen again.”

Liberal MP Anita Vandenbeld has not yet responded to a request for an interview.