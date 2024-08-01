Ontario Summer Games begin in London
The Ontario Summer Games are underway.
The opening ceremony was held Thursday at Western's Alumni Stadium.
Competition began Thursday for a some sports, including women's hockey, which runs all weekend at Western's Thompson Arena.
Soccer is also underway with matches at City Wide Sports Park and North London Athletic Fields.
Full competition begins Friday with 18 sports contested throughout the weekend.
There are two athletics sessions Friday at Alumni Stadium, starting at 12:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Volleyball is on Western's campus as well at the Student Recreation Centre, starting at 9 a.m.
Basketball runs all day at Fanshawe College, also starting at 9 a.m. Friday.
There are two sports outside London.
The triathlon is Friday morning in St. Marys beginning at 9 a.m.
Sailing is down in Port Stanley at 10 a.m.
For a complete Ontario summer games schedule, you can follow this link.
