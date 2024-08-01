Emergency responders suspend search for child in the Thames River, to resume Friday morning

The London Fire Department’s water rescue team is searching for a child last seen entering the Thames River.

They assisted London police near the 800-block of Kipps Lane Thursday afternoon.

Crews were in the water searching for the child for hours, but suspended their search late in the evening. The search will resume Friday morning.

London Police Service is requesting members of the public to avoid the area of Adelaide Street North at Kipps Lane.

This is a developing story.