LONDON
London

    • Emergency responders suspend search for child in the Thames River, to resume Friday morning

    The London Fire Department’s water rescue team searching for a child seen entering the Thames River near the 800-block of Kipps Lane on Aug. 1, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London) The London Fire Department’s water rescue team searching for a child seen entering the Thames River near the 800-block of Kipps Lane on Aug. 1, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
    Share

    The London Fire Department’s water rescue team is searching for a child last seen entering the Thames River.

    They assisted London police near the 800-block of Kipps Lane Thursday afternoon.

    Crews were in the water searching for the child for hours, but suspended their search late in the evening. The search will resume Friday morning.

    London Police Service is requesting members of the public to avoid the area of Adelaide Street North at Kipps Lane.

    This is a developing story.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    B.C. man spots bobcat while on his way to Starbucks

    A few days after moving into his North Vancouver neighborhood Paul Wiens was enjoying one of the perks – cutting through the scenic BCMC trail on his way to grab a coffee at Starbucks – when he had an unexpected but "magical" encounter.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News