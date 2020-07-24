LONDON, ONT. -- A London man is facing several weapons charges after he was allegedly found to have a loaded handgun.

On Wednesday, police stopped a car in the 800-block of Exeter Road after officers found out that a wanted female was possibly in the vehicle.

During the stop, a passenger was allegedly found with a loaded handgun.

A 36-year-old London man has been charged with:

Possess a restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence and registration certificate;

Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition;

Possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order

The accused made a court appearance Thursday and remains in custody.