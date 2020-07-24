Advertisement
London man charged after police find loaded handgun
Published Friday, July 24, 2020 2:03PM EDT
LONDON, ONT. -- A London man is facing several weapons charges after he was allegedly found to have a loaded handgun.
On Wednesday, police stopped a car in the 800-block of Exeter Road after officers found out that a wanted female was possibly in the vehicle.
During the stop, a passenger was allegedly found with a loaded handgun.
A 36-year-old London man has been charged with:
- Possess a restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence and registration certificate;
- Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition;
- Possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order
The accused made a court appearance Thursday and remains in custody.