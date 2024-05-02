Councillor wants to offer a free day riding London Transit — but should it be everyday?
A city councillor wants free rides on London Transit on a Sunday this fall, and urges colleagues to pursue no-fare transit in the future.
Coun. Skylar Franke has submitted a motion to the Strategic Priorities and Policy Committee (SPPC) requesting free bus service on September 22, 2024 to align with the local celebration of International Car Free Day.
She’s asking council colleagues to allocate $17,000 from a reserve fund to offset the LTC’s lost revenue.
“It would be citywide on a Sunday. Anyone could hop on [and] hop off,” Franke told CTV News.
Her motion comes just two weeks after Franke raised eyebrows during a committee meeting by expressing support of free transit every day for everyone.
“I am very open to a completely free fare, for the entire city. (I’m) very interested in that,” she said on April 16 during a discussion about a pilot project to offer free bus passes to high school students.
No councillors took up her offer to make a motion.
London Transit fares range from $2.65 to $3.50 for a single ride. A monthly Citipass offers unlimited rides for $112.
There are also a number of subsidized fares for seniors, youth, post-secondary students, and low-income Londoners.
According to LTC budget documents, 20 million rides each year generate $39.2-million in bus fares.
However, Franke pointed to the far greater amount of tax dollars spent on infrastructure for car drivers.
“Is car ridership what we want to spend most of our transportation money on?” she asked. “Or do we want to diversify more?”
Eliminating bus fares would likely boost ridership, but London Transit already struggles to meet existing demand on many of its routes.
Franke admitted turning the concept into reality would require financial support from the provincial and federal governments, but says free transit aligns with climate targets set by all three levels of government.
“Encouraging people to take sustainable methods of transportation by having a really healthy transit system, all of those things are part of a really good city,” she explained.
On Tuesday a committee will consider Franke’s motion for a single fare-free day to take place on September 22, 2024.
London Top Stories
-
-
-
-
PLAYOFF TRACKER
PLAYOFF TRACKER Knights take Game 4 in Saginaw
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Prince William and Kate release photo of daughter Charlotte to mark ninth birthday
Prince William and his wife Kate released a picture of their daughter Charlotte to mark the princess's ninth birthday on Thursday.
Doctors concerned about potential spread of bird flu in Canada
H5N1 or avian flu has been detected at dozens of US dairy farms and Canadian experts are urging surveillance on our side of the border too.
This Canadian restaurant just lowered its prices. Here's how it did it
A Canadian restaurant lowered its prices this week, and though news of price tags dropping rather than climbing sounds unusual, the business strategy in this case is not, according to experts in the field.
Man involved in Dartmouth, N.S., emergency alert earlier this week turns himself in
A 49-year-old man has been charged in connection with an alleged assault that happened earlier this week in Dartmouth, N.S.
Concerns about Plexiglas prompt inspections at some Loblaws locations in Ottawa
Inspections are underway at more than one Loblaws location in Ottawa after complaints were filed about tall Plexiglas barriers.
Five human skeletons, missing hands and feet, found outside house of Nazi leader Hermann Goring
Archeologists have unearthed the skeletons of five people, missing their hands and feet, at a former Nazi military base in Poland.
Imagine living in a 4-foot body that doesn't develop chronic diseases
Nathaly Paola Castro Torres has a rare disorder called Laron syndrome that is caused by a genetic mutation. It stunts her growth but also provides a hidden silver lining: Her body is protected from chronic diseases such as cancer that often take life away long before old age.
'Oh, there you go': Tyler Black, son of veteran broadcaster Rod Black, has memorable Major League Baseball debut
Canadian baseball player Tyler Black made a major splash in his first-ever big league game for the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night.
Groundbreaking American guitarist Duane Eddy dies age 86
Guitarist Duane Eddy, best known for twangy riffs on hits such as 'Rebel Rouser' and 'Cannonball,' has died at the age of 86.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.