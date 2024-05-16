18 year old charged after crashing into school bus
An 18-year-old resident of Tillsonburg is facing charges after crashing into a school bus with students aboard in South-West Oxford early Thursday morning.
According to Oxford County OPP, at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, officers were called to Plank Line in South-West Oxford for a report of a two-vehicle collision.
Police said there were students onboard the school bus at the time of the crash, but no injuries were reported of either the driver or the passengers.
As a result of the investigation, an 18-year-old resident of Tillsonburg has been charged under the Highway Traffic Act with following too closely.
London Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
PLAYOFF TRACKER
PLAYOFF TRACKER London Knights sweep Oshawa Generals, win 5th OHL Championship
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Loblaw agrees to sign grocery code of conduct after months of negotiations
Loblaw Cos. Ltd. said Thursday it's ready to sign on to the grocery code of conduct, paving the way for an agreement that's been years in the making.
Veteran TSN sportscaster Darren Dutchyshen has died
Veteran TSN broadcaster Darren 'Dutch' Dutchyshen, one of Canada’s best-known sports journalists, has died. He was 57. His family says 'he passed as he was surrounded by his closest loved ones.'
Kidnapped by her father and kept in a crawl space: Court documents reveal Montreal horror story
A Montreal father who kidnapped his daughter who has autism and lied to police when they asked where she was should serve three years in prison, a Crown prosecutor said.
Pierre Poilievre presses Justin Trudeau for summer pause on carbon and fuel taxes
To give Canadians a break on their summer road trips, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to suspend all gas and diesel taxes from Victoria Day to Labour Day.
Teen died from eating a spicy chip as part of social media challenge, autopsy report concludes
A medical examiner says a Massachusetts teen who participated in a spicy tortilla chip challenge died from ingesting a substance 'with a high capsaicin concentration.'
Ontario's so-called 'Crypto King' soliciting investments as recently as February: police
Police are alleging that Ontario’s so-called ‘Crypto King’ Aiden Pleterski was soliciting investments as recently as February – almost two years after he was petitioned into bankruptcy for allegedly running a Ponzi scheme worth more than $40 million.
Noticed a new payment? Some Canadians get first carbon rebate
Many Canadians found a message from the Canada Revenue Agency this week as they received their first direct deposit for the Canada Carbon Rebate.
Drones smuggled drugs across Niagara River into U.S., 3 suspects caught in New York
A smuggling operation used drones to fly drugs across the Niagara River from Canada into upstate New York, using a newly purchased US$630,000 house along the river as a drop point, according to a criminal complaint unsealed this week.
Protecting your car from the growing risk of keyless vehicle thefts
Auto technology has evolved and many newer cars use wireless key fobs and push-button starters instead of traditional metal keys. But that technology also makes things easier for thieves.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.