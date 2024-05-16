LONDON
London

    • 18 year old charged after crashing into school bus

    School bus
    An 18-year-old resident of Tillsonburg is facing charges after crashing into a school bus with students aboard in South-West Oxford early Thursday morning.

    According to Oxford County OPP, at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, officers were called to Plank Line in South-West Oxford for a report of a two-vehicle collision.

    Police said there were students onboard the school bus at the time of the crash, but no injuries were reported of either the driver or the passengers.

    As a result of the investigation, an 18-year-old resident of Tillsonburg has been charged under the Highway Traffic Act with following too closely.

