18 year old charged after crashing into school bus

An 18-year-old resident of Tillsonburg is facing charges after crashing into a school bus with students aboard in South-West Oxford early Thursday morning.

According to Oxford County OPP, at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, officers were called to Plank Line in South-West Oxford for a report of a two-vehicle collision.

Police said there were students onboard the school bus at the time of the crash, but no injuries were reported of either the driver or the passengers.

As a result of the investigation, an 18-year-old resident of Tillsonburg has been charged under the Highway Traffic Act with following too closely.