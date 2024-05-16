Oxford Street East reopened following house fire

Oxford Street East has reopened after a fire broke out at an east end residence on Thursday morning.

According to the London Fire Department, crews responded to a home in the 1200-block of Oxford Street East late Thursday morning.

Upon arrival, crews came across heavy smoke, but were able to quickly knock down the blaze and began conducting ventilation.

No injuries have been reported.

Working smoke alarms are credited with alerting the occupants of the home.

The eastbound lanes of Oxford Street East were closed at Mornington Avenue, while westbound traffic at Highbury Avenue was closed while emergency crews attended the scene. The road was reopened late in the morning.

The cause of the fire was determined to be an accidental kitchen blaze.

Damage is estimated at up to $100,000.

-- With files from CTV News London's Reta Ismail