LONDON
London

    • Oxford Street East reopened following house fire

    Share

    Oxford Street East has reopened after a fire broke out at an east end residence on Thursday morning.

    According to the London Fire Department, crews responded to a home in the 1200-block of Oxford Street East late Thursday morning.

    Upon arrival, crews came across heavy smoke, but were able to quickly knock down the blaze and began conducting ventilation.

    No injuries have been reported.

    Working smoke alarms are credited with alerting the occupants of the home.

    The eastbound lanes of Oxford Street East were closed at Mornington Avenue, while westbound traffic at Highbury Avenue was closed while emergency crews attended the scene. The road was reopened late in the morning. 

    The cause of the fire was determined to be an accidental kitchen blaze. 

    Damage is estimated at up to $100,000. 

    -- With files from CTV News London's Reta Ismail

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News