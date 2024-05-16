Oxford Street East reopened following house fire
Oxford Street East has reopened after a fire broke out at an east end residence on Thursday morning.
According to the London Fire Department, crews responded to a home in the 1200-block of Oxford Street East late Thursday morning.
Upon arrival, crews came across heavy smoke, but were able to quickly knock down the blaze and began conducting ventilation.
No injuries have been reported.
Working smoke alarms are credited with alerting the occupants of the home.
The eastbound lanes of Oxford Street East were closed at Mornington Avenue, while westbound traffic at Highbury Avenue was closed while emergency crews attended the scene. The road was reopened late in the morning.
The cause of the fire was determined to be an accidental kitchen blaze.
Damage is estimated at up to $100,000.
-- With files from CTV News London's Reta Ismail
London Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
PLAYOFF TRACKER
PLAYOFF TRACKER London Knights sweep Oshawa Generals, win 5th OHL Championship
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Loblaw agrees to sign grocery code of conduct after months of negotiations
Loblaw Cos. Ltd. said Thursday it's ready to sign on to the grocery code of conduct, paving the way for an agreement that's been years in the making.
Veteran TSN sportscaster Darren Dutchyshen has died
Veteran TSN broadcaster Darren 'Dutch' Dutchyshen, one of Canada’s best-known sports journalists, has died. He was 57. His family says 'he passed as he was surrounded by his closest loved ones.'
Kidnapped by her father and kept in a crawl space: Court documents reveal Montreal horror story
A Montreal father who kidnapped his daughter who has autism and lied to police when they asked where she was should serve three years in prison, a Crown prosecutor said.
Pierre Poilievre presses Justin Trudeau for summer pause on carbon and fuel taxes
To give Canadians a break on their summer road trips, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to suspend all gas and diesel taxes from Victoria Day to Labour Day.
Teen died from eating a spicy chip as part of social media challenge, autopsy report concludes
A medical examiner says a Massachusetts teen who participated in a spicy tortilla chip challenge died from ingesting a substance 'with a high capsaicin concentration.'
Ontario's so-called 'Crypto King' soliciting investments as recently as February: police
Ontario’s so-called ‘Crypto King’ Aiden Pleterski was soliciting new investors as recently as February – a year-and-a-half after he was petitioned into bankruptcy for allegedly running a Ponzi scheme worth more than $40 million - police alleged on Thursday.
Noticed a new payment? Some Canadians get first carbon rebate
Many Canadians found a message from the Canada Revenue Agency this week as they received their first direct deposit for the Canada Carbon Rebate.
Drones smuggled drugs across Niagara River into U.S., 3 suspects caught in New York
A smuggling operation used drones to fly drugs across the Niagara River from Canada into upstate New York, using a newly purchased US$630,000 house along the river as a drop point, according to a criminal complaint unsealed this week.
Protecting your car from the growing risk of keyless vehicle thefts
Auto technology has evolved and many newer cars use wireless key fobs and push-button starters instead of traditional metal keys. But that technology also makes things easier for thieves.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.