Sunfest set to be the biggest party yet
The organizers of the TD Sunfest in London have unveiled its largest lineup yet to help mark the music festival’s 30th edition.
Almost 50 performers from across Canada and around the world will be a part of Sunfest this summer.
“We are ready to have a huge celebration,” said Alfredo Caxaj, the co-artistic director of Sunfest.
For many of the international performers, it will be their first time here.
“We have a lot of female performers coming, like Les Aunties from Chad in Africa and The Tune from South Korea,” said Mercedes Caxaj, the Co-Artistic Director of Sunfest. “All of them are fantastic musical performers.”
As for national acts, there will be more than 20 from Ontario, British Columbia, and a heavy emphasis on those from Quebec.
“Yes, Montreal right now has become the hub for global music and it’s very much alive there,” said Alfredo.
“We have come a long way and this is our 30th [festival[, so it’s going to be a party,” said Mercedes.
This year’s Sunfest is ready to take over Victoria Park in downtown London, Ont. from July 4-7.
