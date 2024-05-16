Delhi, Ont. company fined $117,500 following fatal workplace injury

A Delhi construction company has been fined $117,500 after a worker was killed on the job two years ago in Aylmer.

According to the Ministry of Labour, on March 4, 2022, four employees of VanHeughten Contractors Inc. were installing wooden trusses on a roof. At the time of the incident, the workers were not wearing fall or head protection and there were no guardrails.

The strapping the worker was standing on broke. The person fell five metres and was struck by a cordless nail gun.

VanHeughten Contractors pleaded guilty and the company was fined $85,000, and its director Kyle VanHeughten was fined $32,500.

A 25 per cent victim surcharge was also imposed by the court.