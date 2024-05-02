'Picture perfect' forecast on the way for Thursday

A "picture perfect" Thursday is expected in the region with sunshine and a highs above normal for this time of year.

"It will already be 12 C by 8 a.m. with a forecast high of 21," said CTV News London meteorologist Julie Atchison.

We do have the chance for showers on Friday with forecast models brining in the rain a bit earlier.

"We will see some light rainfall develop Friday afternoon and then carry into Friday evening... it will be just a bit unsettled over the weekend" Atchison added.

The normal high for this time of year is around 17 C and the low around 6 C.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Thursday: Sunny. High 22. UV index 8 or very high.

Thursday Night: Clear. Partly cloudy before morning with 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 12.

Friday: Mainly cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon.High 25. Humidex 28. UV index 8 or very high.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 20.

Sunday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 22.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 22.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 22.