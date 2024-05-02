LONDON
London

    • 'Picture perfect' forecast on the way for Thursday

    Share

    A "picture perfect" Thursday is expected in the region with sunshine and a highs above normal for this time of year.

    "It will already be 12 C by 8 a.m. with a forecast high of 21," said CTV News London meteorologist Julie Atchison.

    We do have the chance for showers on Friday with forecast models brining in the rain a bit earlier.

    "We will see some light rainfall develop Friday afternoon and then carry into Friday evening... it will be just a bit unsettled over the weekend" Atchison added.

    The normal high for this time of year is around 17 C and the low around 6 C.

     

    Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

    Thursday: Sunny. High 22. UV index 8 or very high.

    Thursday Night: Clear. Partly cloudy before morning with 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 12.

    Friday: Mainly cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon.High 25. Humidex 28. UV index 8 or very high.

    Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 20.

    Sunday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 22.

    Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 22.

    Tuesday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 22.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Imagine living in a 4-foot body that doesn't develop chronic diseases

    Nathaly Paola Castro Torres has a rare disorder called Laron syndrome that is caused by a genetic mutation. It stunts her growth but also provides a hidden silver lining: Her body is protected from chronic diseases such as cancer that often take life away long before old age.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News