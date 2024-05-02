Ontario suspends Sarnia chemical plant approval over benzene emissions
Ontario's Ministry of the Environment has ordered a petrochemical facility in Sarnia to suspend its production operations after high benzene emissions, first flagged by a neighbouring First Nation.
Aamjiwnaang First Nation, which is surrounded by industrial facilities and monitors air quality readings, recently said citizens fell ill and there were high emissions of the cancer-causing substance from Ineos Styrolution.
The company said in a statement Tuesday that its own monitors didn't detect any emissions outside prescribed limits, but that it temporarily shut down to perform maintenance and address a mechanical issue.
But the ministry said Wednesday evening that "despite several previous provincial orders requiring the company to reduce benzene emissions, recent readings at this site continue to be above acceptable levels."
"Today, the decision was made to suspend Ineos Styrolution’s Environmental Compliance Approval," the ministry wrote in a statement.
"This action will ensure the facility, currently shut down for maintenance, fully addresses the causes and sources of emissions."
The facility must meet certain conditions, including suspending production operations at the facility, removing all benzene storage from the site, repairing leaky equipment, installing full vapour control on vessels containing benzene, and implementing a comprehensive benzene monitoring and community notification plan.
"We will continue to closely monitor the company’s progress with meeting the requirements of the provincial orders, as well as actions required by the amended ECA," the ministry wrote.
"The company will be required to complete these actions and submit a startup plan to the ministry for review before they can resume their normal operations."
Ineos did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday evening, but said in its statement the previous day that it constantly monitors air quality with five state-of-the-art monitors on-site and would send alerts if there were any emissions outside the approved range.
"We have reviewed all data for the period concerned and we can confirm that our monitors recorded no emissions outside our prescribed limits," the company wrote.
"We can confirm that no one on our site has reported feeling unwell and our site continues to be a safe place to work for our employees and contractors. We hope this will be of further reassurance to our neighbours."
Members of the Aamjiwnaang First Nation have long advocated for stronger monitoring and more stringent regulations, saying they have high rates of asthma, headaches, learning and behavioural problems in children, and miscarriages.
The Ineos factory makes styrene for use in making plastics including Styrofoam containers and trays and foam packing pellets. Styrene is made from benzene, a petrochemical extracted mainly from crude oil.
Ontario had just last week issued a compliance order to Ineos, requiring it to develop a plan to prevent, reduce and eliminate wastewater discharge of benzene. It was also ordered to implement procedures to notify the public when benzene concentrations in the air exceed certain thresholds, and to take action to prevent, decrease and eliminate other sources of benzene discharge.
London Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
PLAYOFF TRACKER
PLAYOFF TRACKER Knights take Game 4 in Saginaw
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Liberal MP says she's leaving politics over disrespectful dialogue, threats, misogyny
Liberal MP Pam Damoff says she won't run again in the next federal election, saying she has experienced misogyny, disrespectful dialogue in politics and threats to her life.
Concerns about Plexiglass prompt inspections at some Loblaws locations in Ottawa
Inspections are underway at more than one Loblaws location in Ottawa after complaints were filed about tall Plexiglass barriers.
Federal employees will be required to spend 3 days a week in the office
Starting in September, public servants in the core public administration will be required to work in the office a minimum of three days a week. The Treasury Board Secretariat says executives will need to be in the office four days per week.
OPP officer said 'someone's going to get hurt' before wrong-way Hwy. 401 crash
As multiple Durham police cruisers were chasing a robbery suspect on the wrong side of Highway 401 Monday night, an Ontario Provincial Police officer shared his concerns, telling a dispatcher, "Someone's going to get hurt."
Ont. woman who faked pregnancy to defraud doulas arrested again on similar charges
Victims of a Brantford, Ont., woman who was sentenced to house arrest earlier this year for defrauding and deceiving doulas say they’re not surprised she’s been apprehended again on similar charges.
Five human skeletons, missing hands and feet, found outside house of Nazi leader Hermann Göring
Archeologists have unearthed the skeletons of five people, missing their hands and feet, at a former Nazi military base in Poland.
Poilievre returns to House unrepentant for calling Trudeau 'wacko,' Speaker not resigning
An unrepentant Pierre Poilievre returned to the House of Commons on Wednesday to pepper the prime minister about his drug decriminalization policies after being booted the day prior for refusing to take back calling Justin Trudeau 'wacko' over his approach to the issue.
Construction begins on LGBTQ2S+ national monument in Ottawa
Shovels have hit the ground for constuction on Canada's LGBTQ2S+ national monument in Ottawa.
B.C. man awarded $5,000 in damages in first-of-it-kind intimate image case
In a first-of-its-kind case, a B.C. tribunal has ruled on a dispute involving the non-consensual sharing of intimate images, awarding damages and issuing orders that the photos be destroyed and taken offline.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Ont. woman who faked pregnancy to defraud doulas arrested again on similar charges
Victims of a Brantford, Ont., woman who was sentenced to house arrest earlier this year for defrauding and deceiving doulas say they’re not surprised she’s been apprehended again on similar charges.
-
WATCH
WATCH Fans flock to Elora, Ont. to see Arnold Schwarzenegger in action
Hollywood heavyweight Arnold Schwarzenegger has caused quite a stir in a small Ontario town this week.
-
Bullet fired into Waterloo business
Waterloo regional police are looking for the person who shot into the window of a Waterloo business.
Windsor
-
Fatal crash involving motorcycle in Leamington
One person has died after a crash near Leamington between a vehicle and a motorcycle. First responders were called to the scene Wednesday night in the area of Mersea Road 2 and Mersea Road 19.
-
‘Unsatisfactory competence’: City Hall denies wrongdoing in wrongful dismissal suit
The City of Windsor has filed its statement of defence following a wrongful dismissal lawsuit filed by a former senior employee.
-
Pro-Palestinian encampment protests: Is UWindsor ready?
As pro-Palestinian protestors set up encampments at colleges and universities across Canada and the United States, a like-minded organizer in Windsor said Wednesday her group had no plans to follow suit.
Barrie
-
Trial set for suspect in 1994 Barrie murder case
The man who police say killed Katherine Janeiro and left her body for friends to find, Robert MacQueen aka Bruce Ellis will stand trial for her murder.
-
Wife brings $267K RVH lottery win home to her husband
A Barrie woman was all smiles after taking home a big lottery win to her husband.
-
Police in Barrie warn residents of possible weapon missing in neighbourhood
Residents in a Barrie neighbourhood are being asked to check their property for suspicious substances or weapons.
Northern Ontario
-
Two people found dead in Sault Ste. Marie
Police in Sault Ste. Marie are investigating two sudden deaths on Boundary Road.
-
Police investigate death in northern Ontario community
The remains of a 44-year-old person were found Tuesday morning on Delamere Road in French River, Ontario Provincial Police said.
-
French River officials hope worst is behind them with flood
French River officials say they’re hopeful things will start to improve now and that they’ve turned a corner from the high water levels on Lake Nipissing, the French River and other waterways going through their municipality.
Ottawa
-
Federal employees will be required to spend 3 days a week in the office
Starting in September, public servants in the core public administration will be required to work in the office a minimum of three days a week. The Treasury Board Secretariat says executives will need to be in the office four days per week.
-
Ausome Ottawa announces its shutting down, the second non-profit in a week
Two Ottawa non-profits, both serving the autism community, have suddenly closed their doors within the past week, leaving parents with fewer supports in the city.
-
Concerns about Plexiglass prompt inspections at some Loblaws locations in Ottawa
Inspections are underway at more than one Loblaws location in Ottawa after complaints were filed about tall Plexiglass barriers.
Toronto
-
This Canadian restaurant just lowered its prices. Here’s how they did it
A Canadian restaurant lowered its prices this week, and though news of price tags dropping rather than climbing sounds unusual, the business strategy in this case is not, according to experts in the field.
-
Ontario man loses $1,500 applying for Nexus cards on social media
The trusted traveler program between Canada and the United States is extremely popular and almost two million Canadians have a Nexus card.
-
OPP officer said 'someone's going to get hurt' before wrong-way Hwy. 401 crash
As multiple Durham police cruisers were chasing a robbery suspect on the wrong side of Highway 401 Monday night, an Ontario Provincial Police officer shared his concerns, telling a dispatcher, "Someone's going to get hurt."
Montreal
-
McGill offers 'forum' with protesters after judge dismisses injunction request
A judge has rejected a request from two McGill University students for a court injunction to limit where protesters can go on campus.
-
Denis Villeneuve to receive special honour at Canadian Screen Awards
Quebec film giants Denis Villeneuve and Patrick Huard are getting special honours at this year's Canadian Screen Awards.
-
Montreal investigating separate stabbings
Montreal police were called to investigate two stabbings early Wednesday evening in Rosemont-La-Petite Patrie and Cote-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grace.
Atlantic
-
'It's got to make some kind of change': Boycott of Loblaws-owned stores begins
For the next month, thousands of shoppers from across the country plan to get their groceries anywhere other than Loblaws-owned stores. The move is an attempt to get the box chain to lower its prices, as frustration grows over the high price of food.
-
Most wanted fugitive in Canada arrested in Charlottetown, P.E.I.
Local police say officers arrested Michael Bebee, the most wanted fugitive in Canada, in Charlottetown, P.E.I., Tuesday night.
-
Plane overshoots runway at airport in St. John's, N.L., no injuries reported
Investigators from the Transportation Safety Board of Canada were in St. John's, N.L., Wednesday after a plane overshot the main runway at the city's airport.
Winnipeg
-
High traffic at bustling Winnipeg Costco prompts calls for traffic light
A motion before Winnipeg’s public works committee could make it easier for shoppers who stocked up on bulk packs of toilet paper and chicken breast to exit one of the city’s bustling Costco locations.
-
New report recommends rehab of over 110-year-old bridge, not building new one
Mary Young walks across the Louise Bridge every day.
-
Interprovincial drug bust led by Winnipeg police turns up millions in drugs, cash, luxury goods
More than a dozen people are facing charges, the majority Winnipeggers, after an interprovincial drug bust that turned up millions of dollars in cash, drugs, guns, jewelry and luxury vehicles.
Calgary
-
One in custody after man suffers gunshot wound in Okotoks, Alta., incident
An Okotoks, Alta., man was rushed to hospital on Wednesday afternoon, believed to have been shot in his own home.
-
High River RCMP officer's car struck by passing truck at highway traffic stop
High River RCMP are calling for increased highway awareness after an officer conducting a traffic stop on Highway 2 narrowly escaped being struck by a truck.
-
Province backtracks, will continue to fund low-income transit pass program in Calgary, Edmonton
A day after Calgary's mayor called the Alberta government's decision to pull its funding for the low-income transit pass program "cruel," the province is reversing its decision.
Edmonton
-
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in mid-day stabbing
A man is in life-threatening condition after a Wednesday afternoon stabbing in Edmonton's core.
-
Edmonton fire chief stepping down
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) announced Wednesday morning Joe Zatylny will step down as its chief on May 10.
-
2024 Edmonton debut of e-scooters waiting on city review
At this time last year, e-scooters had been patrolling Edmonton streets for almost a month. This year, they have yet to make their debut -- and likely won't until the end of this month at the earliest.
Vancouver
-
On Day 1, only about 15% of B.C. dentists have signed on to new federal plan
As of May 1, the new federally-run Canadian Dental Care Plan provides coverage for nearly two million low-income seniors. But finding a provider in B.C. could be tough.
-
First Nations activist reflects on years-long fight against Trans Mountain pipeline expansion
The taps have been turned on for the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion – a national infrastructure project that overcame fierce public opposition, construction delays and cost-overruns that pushed the final bill to more than $34 billion.
-
All provincial employees in B.C. directed to change passwords
Every provincial employee is receiving emails or memos directing them to change their passwords immediately, CTV News has learned.