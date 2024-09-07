Huron OPP looking to identify suspect

LONDON
    The Huron County OPP are looking for help identifying a suspect who was allegedly involved in a theft in Bluewater and fraud in Grand Bend.

    The suspect was wearing a brown “FOX” hat and a blue plaid button-up shirt, as seen on video surveillance.

    Anyone who is able to identify the suspect is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

