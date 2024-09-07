Dalewood Road in St. Thomas reopens following collision
OPP West Region is reporting on X that Dalewood Road in St. Thomas has reopened following a vehicle collision.
The road was closed between Pine Valley Road and Ron McNeil Line for a period of time.
No further details have been released by OPP yet. Updates to come as they are provided.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Extremely vigorous' wildfire activity in central B.C. prompts crews to back off for safety
The wildfire fight in central B.C. intensified Friday, according to officials.
Police release video of Toronto plaza shooting that killed university student
A university student from Brampton was killed when two shooters fired indiscriminately into a crowded plaza in Toronto last month in what police say was a 'cowardly act.'
No more porta-potties at B.C. construction sites starting Oct. 1
What some B.C. construction workers describe as the worst aspect of their jobs will be coming to an end next month, the province announced.
Three teens charged for armed robbery at Kitchener jewelry store
Three teens were arrested for an armed robbery at a Kitchener jewelry store after witnesses caught and detained the suspects until officers arrived on scene.
Manhunt underway after 5 people injured in Kentucky shooting near Interstate 75, officials say
Several people have been shot near Interstate 75 in Laurel County, Ky., according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s office.
'Hopeless and helpless': Regina mother seeks help to treat rare spinal disease
Mary Grace Rico is seeking help in getting treatment for a rare spinal condition.
The iPhone is getting a 'glow' up. What to expect from Apple's Monday event
Apple excited fans with its vision for its 'Apple Intelligence' artificial intelligence system earlier this year. Now, it's time for the company to prove it really works.
They were due to leave for their dream cruise in May. Three months on they’re still stuck at the departure port
It was the years-long cruise that was supposed to set sail, but saw its departure postponed… postponed… and postponed again.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.