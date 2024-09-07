Trial against former Woodstock mayor, Trevor Birtch, continues

The trial of former Woodstock mayor, Trevor Birtch, continued on Friday.

Disclaimer: Contents of this article may be disturbing. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Assistant Crown, Jennifer Moser, continued her examination of the complainant by asking, “how often do you believe you were forced to have unwanted sexual intercourse with Mr. Birtch?”

“To be perfectly honest with you, once a week,” said the complainant, who remains anonymous under a court order.

The woman claimed the Woodstock police didn’t listen to her and there was a lot of substance abuse during their relationship, but couldn’t remember specific dates.

She testified that she was called in by the Woodstock police because of a criminal harassment complaint filed against her by Birtch.

The woman was never charged, but ordered not to talk to several different people, including an ex-friend of the former mayor, who also testified in court. She said she was also ordered not to talk to a victim in a separate case against Birtch, who was found guilty of sexual assault last month.

The complainant said she reached out to that woman because they were both in a relationship with him at the same time.

“She was going through abuse too,” she said. “I wanted her to know I was too. I want her to know that he’s lying to her, that stuff he’s putting her through was mentally abusive.”

Defence lawyer, James Battin began cross-examination by going over the allegations from April 5. The complainant alleges she was sexually assaulted by Birtch at Turkey Point.

Battin suggested her recollection was inaccurate and that there was no alcohol or drug use that day. He continued, suggesting Birtch tried to help her after her altercation with a homeless man.

The complainant disagreed.

The trial will continue on Monday.