Trial against former Woodstock mayor, Trevor Birtch, continues
The trial of former Woodstock mayor, Trevor Birtch, continued on Friday.
Disclaimer: Contents of this article may be disturbing. Reader’s discretion is advised.
Assistant Crown, Jennifer Moser, continued her examination of the complainant by asking, “how often do you believe you were forced to have unwanted sexual intercourse with Mr. Birtch?”
“To be perfectly honest with you, once a week,” said the complainant, who remains anonymous under a court order.
The woman claimed the Woodstock police didn’t listen to her and there was a lot of substance abuse during their relationship, but couldn’t remember specific dates.
She testified that she was called in by the Woodstock police because of a criminal harassment complaint filed against her by Birtch.
The woman was never charged, but ordered not to talk to several different people, including an ex-friend of the former mayor, who also testified in court. She said she was also ordered not to talk to a victim in a separate case against Birtch, who was found guilty of sexual assault last month.
The complainant said she reached out to that woman because they were both in a relationship with him at the same time.
“She was going through abuse too,” she said. “I wanted her to know I was too. I want her to know that he’s lying to her, that stuff he’s putting her through was mentally abusive.”
Defence lawyer, James Battin began cross-examination by going over the allegations from April 5. The complainant alleges she was sexually assaulted by Birtch at Turkey Point.
Battin suggested her recollection was inaccurate and that there was no alcohol or drug use that day. He continued, suggesting Birtch tried to help her after her altercation with a homeless man.
The complainant disagreed.
The trial will continue on Monday.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Despite union protest, new hybrid work rules for federal employees kick in Monday
Public service unions will start the week with an early-morning rally opposing the policy. But despite the unions' 'summer of discontent' and an ongoing court challenge, the new rules will still kick in on Sept. 9.
Here's what jobs will survive in the AI boom: Statistics Canada estimates
A recent study by Statistics Canada sheds light on how different occupations may be affected by the AI boom, including those who might lose their jobs in a more automation-driven future.
They were due to leave for their dream cruise in May. Three months on they’re still stuck at the departure port
It was the years-long cruise that was supposed to set sail, but saw its departure postponed… postponed… and postponed again.
'Extremely vigorous' wildfire activity in central B.C. prompts crews to back off for safety
The wildfire fight in central B.C. intensified Friday, according to officials.
The 33 most anticipated movies of the fall
Here are some of the most anticipated films of this fall, from large to small and everything in between.
Fentanyl-laced gummies discovered in Hamilton: police
Hamilton Police are warning locals of the discovery of fentanyl-laced gummies 'disguised as candy,' after finding them during a recent warrant.
21 children are now known to have died in Kenya school fire
The number of children who were burned to death in a school dormitory in central Kenya has risen to 21, the government spokesperson said Saturday.
Paul Anka says long-in-the-works Broadway musical is still on the horizon
After well over a decade of planning to adapt his life story into a stage musical, the 83-year-old Ottawa-born musician says the concept is finally getting traction.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.