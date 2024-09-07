Strathroy-Caradoc police searching for robbery, stabbing suspects

The Strathroy-Caradoc police are investigating a robbery and stabbing following an incident early Saturday morning.

Just after 5:30, police responded to a robbery in progress in the area of Longwoods Road and Adelaide Road in Delaware West.

Police said upon arrival, two male victims had been stabbed while trying to stop the theft of a vehicle on their property. The suspects fled in the stolen vehicle before police arrived.

The victims were taken to hospital. They are said to be in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

The police have put out a call to the public, in hopes of identifying the suspects.

The two men are described as Indigenous in their early 20s, wearing all black.

The Strathroy-Caradoc police are also looking for the stolen vehicle. It is described as a white 2019 Volkswagen Jetta with an Ontario license plate of CXZC 997.