Jacob Julien scores late to give London Knights preseason win, play again Saturday afternoon

Jacob Julien sent the crowd at Budweiser Gardens home with a smile after scoring the game winning goal with just 14 seconds left in regulation Friday night.

The over-age forward scored on a short-handed breakaway as time was winding down to give the London Knights a 5-4 win over the Erie Otters.

The two teams will meet again Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m. in a neutral site at the Joe Thornton Community Centre in St. Thomas.

Landon Sim – vying for an over-age spot this season – scored twice and added two assists for the Knights, picking up first star honours, while Kaeden Johnston also added a pair for London.

Oliver Bonk had three assists, while goaltenders Owen Willmore and Alexei Medvedev split the duties between the pipes, with Medvedev entering midway through the second period.

The chances of a win looked bleak when London trailed 3-0 early, but battled back and took the lead mid-way through the third period.

The Otters tied the score with just 2:03 left on the clock, but London wanted nothing to do with overtime, as Julien buried the winner.

Following Saturday’s game, London will play back-to-back games against Sarnia to finish the preseason on Sept 20 and Sept. 21.

The regular season will commence on Sept. 27 at Budweiser Gardens against Flint.