LONDON, ONT. -- A Middlesex Centre man has been charged with six counts of historical sexual assault following an OPP investigation.

Police were notified of the alleged incidents that took place in the Komoka area on July 14.

Officers have identified three alleged victims and charged Vasilios "Bill" Kourtesis with six counts of sexual assault.

The accused has been released from custody and will appear in a London court at a later date.

The investigation continues.