MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Provincial police have identified the man found dead along the northern edge of Strathroy, Ont. on Tuesday morning as Kurtis Berg.

Berg, a 23-year-old Strathroy resident, had been reported missing on June 30 when family became concerned for his welfare.

He was last seen in downtown Strathroy on June 23.

Middlesex County OPP began a sudden death investigation after being called to a property on Centre Road, south of Highway 402.

OPP now say, following a joint investigation with members of the Strathroy Caradoc Police Service, that foul play is not suspected in Berg's death.

No further details are expected to be released in the case.