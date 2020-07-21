MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Middlesex County OPP are investigating a sudden death at a property north of Strathroy, Ont. in Adelaide-Metcalfe.

Officers were called to the scene at a property off Centre Road south of Highway 402, shortly before 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

The area appears to be a farmer's field on the west side of the roadway.

Few details have been released, but the Middlesex OPP Crime Unit and OPP West Region Forensic Identification Services are assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

OPP say an update will be provided when more details are available.