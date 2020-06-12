LONDON, ONT -- Deadpool himself made a cameo in an online video dedicated to the frontline workers at London Health Sciences Centre for all their work during COVID-19.

“I love you guys, please stay safe, and thank you from the bottom of my heart, and the heart of my bottom for all you’re doing,” said the Canadian actor directly addressing LHSC staff.

From there the video goes into a tongue and cheek rap featuring staff from LHSC all about being “Bored in the House.”

The video was created by Emergency Room Doctors El-Halibi and Brad Rostas as way to thank all the staff at the hospital.

It begins with heartfelt messages from various staff members including administration, doctors, nurses and more before Ryan Reynolds pops up to deliver a few words of encouragement.

You can watch the entire video below: