LONDON, ONT. -- It’s not the type of retirement send off he could have imagined but nevertheless Dr. Maurice Butchey loved his COVID-19 drive-by .

Dozens of family, friends and patients armed with signs and balloons drove by his west London home on his last day as a family physician.

“Well I'm going to miss my patients because my patients over the years have become my friends.” says Dr. Butchey, 75..

He says after the pandemic he is planning to have another retirement gathering but under the circumstances this was very special.

“They have done a tremendous job at making me feel that I'm special and I really appreciate what they've done,” says Dr. Butchey.

He says after 50 years as a family doctor he plans to spend much more time with his own family and grandchildren and along the way get in added time on the golf course as well.