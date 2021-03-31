LONDON, ONT. -- Norfolk OPP are investigating the suspicious death of a 54-year-old man in Delhi, Ont.

Police were called to a King Street West residence around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday for an unresponsive man.

He was later pronounced deceased by the attending coroner.

The deceased has been identified as 54-year-old Michael Shawn Murray of Norfolk County, Ont.

The victim was transported to the Office of the Chief Coroner of Ontario in Toronto for a post-mortem examination.

The results of the examination have determined the death to be the result of homicide.

Investigators are asking all homeowners and community residents in the Delhi area to check their properties for any items of clothing or carrying packs, such as a backpack.

Police are also asking homeowners to check outdoor home surveillance cameras for video footage that may assist with this investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP.