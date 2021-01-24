LONDON, ONT. -- Emergency crews responded to a fatal motor vehicle collision in Norfolk, Sunday afternoon.

The diver of the vehicle was pronounced deceased on scene.

The vehicle, which was travelling westbound on Windham Road 9, collided with trees and rolled over as it left the roadway when it entered a ditch.

Currently, Windham Road 9 between Bakers Lane and Nixon Road are closed.

OPP are investigating and will provide updates as they become available.