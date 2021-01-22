MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- A 17-year-old is facing assault charges after police say a man was stabbed in the area of Richmond and King streets on Wednesday night.

London police say a 33-year-old man was walking downtown around 11:40 p.m. when he was approached from behind and stabbed.

The suspect fled and the victim was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators say the two were not known to each other and are calling the incident and unprovoked attack.

Using a description provided to police, officers searched the area but did not locate the suspect.

Then on Thursday, police were able to positively identify the suspect using video surveillance.

He has been charged with assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon.