MIDDLSEX CENTRE, ONT. -- An alleged shoplifter in St. Thomas, Ont. may have been remorseful when he returned stolen property to a local store.

Police say the 29-year-old man went to the Canadian Tire store on Talbot Street around 8:30 p.m. Thursday to return a knife he had allegedly stolen.

Officers were called due to the "unusual exchange" and discovered that the man had apparently run from the store after taking the knife.

However, as he ran, police say he remembered he had left his bicycle locked up outside the store, so he went back, returned the knife and retrieved his bicycle.

Officers located the suspect nearby.

No charges were laid, but he is no long allowed on the store's property.