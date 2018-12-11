

Brent Lale, CTV London





Keith Vassell, the London Lightning’s coach for just over a year, was fired over the weekend and has been replaced by his former assistant coach Elliott Etherington.

“He led us to that championship so we’ve got to give him credit. He also gave me my chance so while I’m sad to see him go, I’ve been given a great opportunity,” says Etherington.

Vassell was an impressive 53-28 including playoffs behind the bench, and led London to a title in May 2018.

But with a mediocre four-and-four start, and back-to-back home losses by a combined 50 points a change was made after Sunday’s defeat.

“As a professional it’s embarrassing to lose back to back like that at home. As you know some changes have been made, but it’s early on in the season so we have time to correct our mistakes,” says veteran forward Marvin Phillips

“It is a new coach, [I’ve] heard great things about him. He knows a few guys from last year, but fairly it’s a new team, and for some guys it’s a new coach. It’s a process, and you’ve got to love the process. You don't become great overnight,” he added.

Etherington, who stepped in to be the head coach for one game last year while Vassell was suspended, was at home in Niagara Falls when he got the surprise call for his first head-coaching job.

“Now I have to make the most of it. I'm a young guy and I want to do this for a long time in my life. This is a huge opportunity and step to take in order to do that,” Etherington says.

Veteran Garrett Williamson adds, “He's been through the fire with us. Winning a championship, he's been there in the trenches with us.

“I felt today there was a shift in focus with us. This time last year, we were having our struggles, and last year at this time we were struggling so there is no need to panic, but we need to right this ship.”

Etherington will have four days to get to know some of his new players, and implement his own offence before London’s next game which is Saturday in Sudbury.