LONDON, ONT. -- Eduardo Molina checked his ticket at two different stores because he couldn’t believe that he had won.

“It just seems crazy. It’s incredible to see $100,000 for the first time in my life!”

The London native matched the winning numbers in the August 5th Lotto 6/49 draw to win $100,000.

"This is my first major win," shared Eduardo, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his cheque. "I always play ENCORE."

The 59-year old father of two called his friend immediately to tell her about his big win. "She is so happy for me.”

Eduardo said he plans to pay bills with his winnings and purchase something for himself in the future.

The winning ticket was purchased at Market 479 on Highbury Avenue, in London.