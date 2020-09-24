Advertisement
Local man wins LOTTO 6/49 prize
Published Thursday, September 24, 2020 12:09PM EDT
Londoner Scott Bennett claims his prize from the September 2, 2020 LOTTO 6/49 draw. (Source: OLG)
A London man is close to $100,000 richer following a lottery win last month.
Scott Bennett won the second prize in the September 2 LOTTO 6/49 draw worth $95,197.40.
Bennett matched five numbers plus the bonus number to win the prize, lottery officials say.
The winning ticket was purchased at the Oxbury Mall ticket centre on Oxford Street in London.