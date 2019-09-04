

A London couple hopes to spend some of their lottery winnings by going glamping.

Ingrid and Graham Chivers won $77,777 with an Instant White Diamonds game, OLG officials say.

“I looked at the ticket and couldn’t believe my eyes,” Ingrid said, after she and her husband picked up their prize at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

“I checked the ticket on the OLG Lottery App, showed it to Graham and he didn’t believe it either.”

Glamping is a form of glamourous camping and in addition to that, the Chivers hope to book a trip to Florida.

Ingrid works as a medical secretary.

The winning ticket was purchased at Esso/Circle K on Adelaide Street in London.