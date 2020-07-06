Christopher Howell-Harries of London is having a nice summer after winning a Lotto 6/49 secondary prize worth $190,545.90 in the May 9 draw.

He matched five numbers plus the bonus number.

The 39-year-old flooring specialist plans to use his winnings to pay bills and invest in his business.

“To be honest, I still don’t really believe it. The year 2020 has been one bizarre thing after another – it’s hard to believe that this golden nugget is true,” he says.