London man wins over $190K on Lotto 6/49
Published Monday, July 6, 2020 3:07PM EDT
Christopher Howell-Harries of London Ont. holds his winnings in LOTTO 6/49. (Supplied)
Christopher Howell-Harries of London is having a nice summer after winning a Lotto 6/49 secondary prize worth $190,545.90 in the May 9 draw.
He matched five numbers plus the bonus number.
The 39-year-old flooring specialist plans to use his winnings to pay bills and invest in his business.
“To be honest, I still don’t really believe it. The year 2020 has been one bizarre thing after another – it’s hard to believe that this golden nugget is true,” he says.