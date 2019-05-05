

CTV London





They were walking so kids can talk.

It’s the 30th anniversary of Kids Help Phone and a walk in London, sponsored by Bell Media, raises funds for the service.

"Canadians in 39 cities are coming out to walk so that when a young person picks up the phone, there is someone there at all hours to answer,” says Kristen Buckley, a director with Kids Help Phone.

Local committee member Sav Neth knows first hand about the value of the service.

When he was younger, his single mom didn’t speak much English, but he knew there was always someone a phone call away.

"It was an avenue where there was someone I could call. They were there for me, so now I want to pay it forward,” he says.

Rick Wozniak has the same feeling. He was the leading fundraiser for the walk, bringing in more than $13,000.

“I had a cousin years and years ago that committed suicide,” says Wozniak. “This service didn’t exist back then, so I basically want to make a difference for kids today.”

Province-wide over the past five years, statistics show a 200 per cent increase in mental health calls to Kids Help Phone. But Buckley says that can be considered a good thing because there is less stigma.

“More kids are comfortable reaching out for help. We're glad to share that awareness so young people know that service exists,” she says.

Neth has some advice for anyone looking for help. “The biggest thing is having the courage to make that call. Also what they are doing with texting and online is great. There are so many avenues now,” he says.