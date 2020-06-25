MIDDLSEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Someone in Sarnia, or Petrolia, or even Oil Springs could be holding a Lotto 6/49 ticket worth more than $16 million.

The OLG says the winning ticket for the Lotto 6/49 jackpot in Wednesday's draw was sold in Lambton County.

That ticket is worth $16,058,552.50.

Players can check their tickets on OLG.ca, using the OLG app or by calling 1-866-891-8946.

If you think you have the winning ticket, the OLG recommends signing it right away and getting it validated at an authorized retailer, then keeping it safe.

The OLG says it is taking steps to resume in-erson prize claims and will provide updates soon.

The next Lotto 6/49 draw is on Saturday for an estimated $5 million jackpot plus the Guaranteed $1 Million Prize draw.