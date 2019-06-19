Featured
London based non-profit gets $2.5-million anonymous donation
Juliana Luna holds sand and shells, that she says symbolize the four centuries of slavery, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on June5, 2015. (AP / Felipe Dana)
CTV London
Published Wednesday, June 19, 2019 11:17AM EDT
A London based non-profit organization has received the first installment of a substantial anonymous donation.
International Justice Mission Canada says that the total donation will be $2.5-million dollars and that the donor wishes to remain anonymous.
IJM is an organization combatting slavery around the world as well as brutality towards those in poverty.
According to their website more than 40-million people live in slavery. They aim to end slavery within our lifetime.
Some issues they combat are forced labour slavery, sex trafficking, police abuse of power, sexual violence against children, and land theft.