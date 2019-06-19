

CTV London





A London based non-profit organization has received the first installment of a substantial anonymous donation.

International Justice Mission Canada says that the total donation will be $2.5-million dollars and that the donor wishes to remain anonymous.

IJM is an organization combatting slavery around the world as well as brutality towards those in poverty.

According to their website more than 40-million people live in slavery. They aim to end slavery within our lifetime.

Some issues they combat are forced labour slavery, sex trafficking, police abuse of power, sexual violence against children, and land theft.