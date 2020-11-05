LONDON, ONT. -- A 64-year-old man who was on a three-day crystal meth bender is going to spend at least 10 years in jail for killing a London man.

Ernest Guitare was sentenced to life in prison for using a rock, a knife and a baseball bat to kill his friend Christopher Husty.

The murder took place at Husty's Dufferin Avenue apartment in September of 2019.

In an agreed statement of facts read Thursday morning, the court heard Guitare spent most of his life in various Canadian prisons.

Superior Court Justice Bruce Thomas was told the murder took place over $200 that Husty apparently owed Guitare.

Guitare pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the case and will not be eligible for parole for 10 years.