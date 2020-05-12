LONDON, ONT -- The London Abused Woman’s Centre (LAWC) says it will be forced to shutdown a federally funded anti-human trafficking program after funding proposals were not approved.

The program, which has helped more than 3,100 woman and girls over five years, is slated to close on May 29.

The organization noted that provincially funded programs will continue to operate.

According to the LAWC funding proposals submitted to the Justice Department Victims of Crime Fund were not approved because the fund was not provided with money from the federal government.

Over the years, the program helped 3,107 trafficked, prostituted, sexually exploited and at-risk women and girls.

In a release officials with LAWC noted that in 2019 $57.22 million was committed to combat human trafficking.

“That commitment appears to have been abandoned,” read the release.

This is a developing story and CTV News London will have a full report tonight at 6 p.m.