LONDON, ONT. -- My Sister’s Place on Dundas Street has seen a steady rise in demand for food, clothing and supplies since the COVID-19 crisis began.

“Our numbers have gone from 100 women a day to more than 160, “ says Kristy Bell, the manager at My Sister's Place. “In the first two weeks we served more than 1,600 meals.”

The drop-in centre for women who are homeless or at-risk in our community has had to cut many of its programs, but continues to serve lunch and basic needs through a side window. The building is now closed off due to the pandemic.

“It’s very tough,” says one client who goes by the name Frenchy. “ We can’t use the washrooms and the laundry."

Frenchy and many of her friends have been sleeping outside because shelters have new restrictions and are overcrowded.

Many London-based organizations that support My Sister's Place have changed how they do so.

For months The Muslim Soup Kitchen has shown up and provided hot meals to the women at least twice a month. Now they are providing financial assistance to buy meals to serve.

“We want to continue helping," says Nawaz Tahir from The Muslim Soup Kitchen. “We know the need doesn’t decrease and it only probably increases at a time like this.”