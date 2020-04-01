WINGHAM, ONT. -- Calling it the biggest donation of personal protective equipment (PPE) so far, Ontario Premier Doug Ford lauded praise on Bruce Power Wednesday morning.

On a local radio call-in show, Bruce Power announced that it will be donating 600,000 pieces of PPE to front line health care workers in Ontario.

It’s the largest private donation of PPE in Ontario, so far, Ford says, “I’m getting chills listening to this. This is the largest donation we’ve received so far, and we’re so grateful."

Mike Rencheck, Bruce Power's CEO, says, “We look forward to using our logistics and supply chain to get this equipment to the front lines as soon as possible, through local and provincial organizations, our counties in Southwestern Ontario, and the Ministry of Health.”

The 600,000 masks, gloves and gowns, will come from both Bruce Power’s own supply, and PPE purchases it has and will be making.

While the bulk of the equipment will be going to ensure Grey, Bruce and Huron County-based health care workers have what they need, the donated supplies will also be distributed across the province.