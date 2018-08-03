

CTV London





A 17-year-old from Lambton County is fighting for his life following a single vehicle crash in Sarnia Thursday night.

The crash occurred around 9:15 p.m. in the area of Confederation and Waterworks Road.

The 17-year-old male driver was taken to hospital and then airlifted to London for on-going medical treatment. His injuries are life-threatening.

Sarnia police say the intersection will be closed for most of Friday while they investigate.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact Detective Constable Jim McCabe, 519-344-8861 ext. 6167.