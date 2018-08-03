Featured
Teen critically injured in Sarnia crash
Sarnia Police are asking the public for information on a single vehicle crash on Mayfair drive in the early hours of Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.
CTV London
Published Friday, August 3, 2018 9:46AM EDT
A 17-year-old from Lambton County is fighting for his life following a single vehicle crash in Sarnia Thursday night.
The crash occurred around 9:15 p.m. in the area of Confederation and Waterworks Road.
The 17-year-old male driver was taken to hospital and then airlifted to London for on-going medical treatment. His injuries are life-threatening.
Sarnia police say the intersection will be closed for most of Friday while they investigate.
Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact Detective Constable Jim McCabe, 519-344-8861 ext. 6167.