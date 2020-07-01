LONDON, ONT. -- Londoners in need of transportation can now fill out a form for a free bicycle.

The Big Bike Giveaway (BBG) usually holds a one-day event with hundreds in attendance but due to COVID-19 they will be issuing over 500 bikes through an online registration.

"We actually opened online registration at 12 a.m. Canada Day, we've seen over 200 people apply already," says Monica Hodgson, co-founder of Big Bike Giveaway.

"People can go online, fill out our form and we contact you when we have a bike that fits you."

Registration is open to residents of London Ont. only, and people are asked to provide their height, weight and contact information.

The giveaway is first come, first serve, but there is an exception.

"Priority will be given to marginalized Londoners facing social, health and economic challenges," says Hodgson.

"We hope that people tell the best stories, and tell the truth and we give to high needs first."

Since 2014, BBG has given away over 1500 bikes to the London community and reused over 48,000 pounds of metal, rubber & wire.

They are also still accepting bicycle donations at any one of the City of London’s EnviroDepots.