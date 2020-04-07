LONDON, ONT. -- London police are searching for a suspect who stole an SUV with two young children still inside.

Police say around 5 p.m. Monday, a woman parked her SUV in the driveway of a Wortley Road home with the motor still running. The woman carried the key fob with her.

That's when police say an unknown woman jumped in the vehicle and drove away.

The owner tried to chase down the SUV as it sped westbound toward Wharncliffe Road.

Police were called and found the abandoned SUV with the two children inside unharmed on Emery Street.

A search of the area did not locate the suspect.

She is described as white, with a thin build, long dark hair in a ponytail with a pink elastic, dark blue jeans, dark coat and black sunglasses.

The suspect is described as being between 30 and 40 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.