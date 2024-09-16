Bruce County country artist wins big at the CCMAs
Owen Riegling is riding high. The Mildmay native is coming home from Edmonton with an armful of hardware from the Canadian Country Music Awards (CCMAs), held this past weekend.
Riegling not only got to perform his smash hit "Old Dirt Roads" at the awards ceremony, he won Songwriter of the Year for writing it.
He also took home Breakthrough Artist of the Year.
It's been quite a year for the Mildmay native. He signed his first ever record deal, played across Canada, got married in August, and now is a multiple award winner at theCCMAs.
Riegling just announced that he'll be headlining his first cross Canada tour, starting in November.
Mildmay's Owen Riegling sings his smash hit "Old Dirt Roads" at the Canadian Country Music Awards in Edmonton on Sept. 14, 2024. (Source: Canadian Country Music Awards)
