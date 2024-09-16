LONDON
    London police investigate weekend shooting

    (CTV News file photo) (CTV News file photo)
    London police are investigating a shooting that took place this past weekend.

    Officers say a person attended a local hospital just before 2 p.m. on Sunday with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

    The investigation is ongoing and investigators are asking anyone who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them.

    No further details are available at this time.

