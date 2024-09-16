City councillor raises questions after learning police services board spent over 100 grand on PR company to pitch budget

Ward 6 Coun. Sam Trosow is raising questions after learning the London Police Services Board spent over $100,000 retaining a Public Relations company to pitch their budget to council this year.

“I feel that members of city council were pressured. I think it was made very clear to us that we were not really free to get to get into details about this budget. And I think that there was somewhat of a chilling effect, given the magnitude of the public relations campaign,” said Trosow.

Board Chair Ali Chabhar said hiring the Toronto-based consulting and crisis communications firm ‘Navigator,’ was necessary as the board was making it’s single largest ask in the history of the service, $672-million investment in policing and public safety.

“Was there value for money? Yes, there was, there was a massive return on that investment, which was that Londoners, members of the media, members of city council, had the ability to have a fulsome appreciation for what was contained in the budget, ask so that they could provide us with feedback, and then provide city councilors with feedback,” explained Chabhar. “At the time, that city council was deliberating whether they wanted to pass the budget or not. So it was crucial. It was an excellent return on investment, as far as I'm concerned.”

Chabhar said none of the current board members are ‘subject matter experts when it comes to communication,’ so they hired a professional communications team that created a comprehensive plan.

But Trosow disagrees.

“As is very well known, there are some very talented communications people who work on that board, really, it's an all star board in terms of communications background,” said Trosow.

Chabhar maintains Navigator helped create a comprehensive communications plan, provided advice, and created a dedicated website and email to help members of the public provide input on the budget ask.

Trosow maintains this was an ‘inappropriate use of use of police services board money.’

“This was directed towards the city council decision. And as such, it really was more in the nature of lobbying,” said Trosow.

Chabhar said this is no different than when Council retained a communication company to come in and provide advice with regards to the homelessness and housing strategy.

“They retained a company locally to come and provide them with advice and direction and strategies and communication and education and awareness with regards to that, and council spent $125,000 on that strategy. I personally think that's money well spent,” explained Chabhar.

Mayor Josh Morgan, who sits on the Police Services Board, said hiring the firm was reasonable and not uncommon.

“The board could have actually hired a permanent communications staff person to help them with this on a regular basis. I think my preference would be for organizations to try to be as cost effective as possible, and only hire the support they need from time to time when they need it, rather than create ongoing permanent staff,” explained Morgan.

The $672-million, four-year budget request was ultimately approved as part of the overall city budget earlier this year.