LONDON, ONT. -- A London man is custody after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in the downtown core.

Police say on Tuesday around 12 p.m., a woman was walking in the area of Richmond and Dundas when a man waved at her from across the street.

According to police, she ignored him and continued walking when he came over to her and sexually assaulted her.

She kept walking and was allegedly sexually assaulted again in the area of Dundas and Clarence.

The woman ran into her workplace nearby and called police. She was not physically hurt.

The suspect was arrested about an hour later getting off a bus.

A 27-year-old London man has been charged with sexual assault and will appear in court April 7.