'This is a bit of a flash point': TVDSB interim education director welcomes ministry audit
Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) Director of Education Mark Fisher landed on a leave of absence shortly after concerns were raised about the trip to Toronto over the summer.
The two-day strategic planning session for 18 senior staff members cost the board $38,444.92. The session included a stay in the hotel inside Rogers Centre, with rooms overlooking the baseball diamond. Meals and meeting rooms were also part of the package.
Interim Education Director Bill Tucker told CTV News the audit was triggered by the Ministry of Education, “They wanted to send some people and take a look at how things were operational. So, it did come from the Ministry of Education.”
Tucker said independent financial audits are undertaken by the board on an ongoing basis, but this audit will have a different focus, “Auditing for a financial institution like the Board of Education is common. What's unique about this one is it’s going to look at operational aspects of the budget specifically, as opposed to more of a wide-ranging approach.”
“I think this is a bit of a flash point for a situation that nobody was really expecting, but perhaps is necessary,” observed Craig Smith. Smith is president of the Thames Valley local of the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario.
Smith noted, “The board is a big organization and every dollar that comes into it, it has a budget of $1.4 billion, is public money. And so, I think the public has a natural interest in ensuring that this public institution is running smoothly.”
ETFO’s Thames Valley Teacher Local. (File)
TVDSB and the London District Catholic Board are among the fastest growing school boards in the country right now.
Tucker believes it's another reason why an independent audit could be beneficial, “Trying to keep up to that explosive growth is a challenge for everyone, from our senior team members, for principals of schools, for enrollment pressures. So, anything or anyone, any group that can come in and help us with a fresh set of eyes is more than welcome.”
Smith hopes there will be other benefits from the review. He pointed to the $7.8 million deficit the board is currently facing. That was trimmed down from an over $18 million deficit. Smith said there were cuts to vital programming and schools have been relying on fundraising to get basic classroom supplies.
He said relying on fundraising creates disparities from school-to-school socioeconomic conditions. He's hopeful the audit will lead to more money being directed to classrooms, to help address those inequities, “There's a number of concerns that are tied up into this that I think have resonated with the public. And I think an audit and a look at how things are done is probably in order.”
Tucker and Board Chair Beth Mai are expecting to meet with Deputy Education Minister Shannon Fuller sometime this week. An exact timeline for the start and completion of the audit has not been set.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Polls close for closely watched byelections in Montreal and Winnipeg
The NDP has a slight early lead in Winnipeg while remaining in a three-way race with the Liberals and the Bloc Québécois in Montreal as ballots continue to be counted in two crucial federal byelections.
GoFundMe cancels fundraiser for Ontario woman charged with spraying neighbour with a water gun
A Simcoe, Ont., woman charged with assault with a weapon after accidentally spraying her neighbour with a water gun says GoFundMe has now pulled the plug on her online fundraiser.
Freeland says she is 'not going anywhere' after Conservatives call her 'phantom finance minister'
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland declared she is 'not going anywhere' when pushed by the Conservatives on Monday about her future as finance minister.
Suspect in apparent assassination attempt on Trump was near golf course for 12 hours
The man suspected in an apparent assassination attempt targeting Donald Trump camped outside a golf course with food and a rifle for nearly 12 hours.
Body recovered from B.C. lake after unclothed man leads investigators to crash site
Mounties are investigating a fatal crash north of Whistler, B.C., after an unclothed man who was found along the side of the road led police to a pickup truck submerged in a lake with one occupant still inside.
'Never seen anything like this': Humpback whale catches unsuspecting seal off Vancouver Island
A Vancouver Island nature photographer says he has never seen anything like what his camera captured on a recent whale-watching excursion off Victoria.
'Not that simple': Trump drags Canadian river into California's water problems
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump promised "more water than you ever saw" to Californians, partly by tapping resources from a Canadian river.
Mortgage loan rules are changing in Canada
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has announced changes to mortgage rules she says are aimed at helping more Canadians to purchase their first home.
First teen sentenced in Kenneth Lee case gets 15 months probation
The first teenager to be sentenced in the death of a Toronto homeless man will not face further time in custody, and instead participate in a community-based program.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.