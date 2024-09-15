TVDSB finances being audited by Ministry of Education
Following an executive retreat in Toronto that ran the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) nearly $40,000 – a brief statement released on Saturday by the board confirmed that the Ministry of Education will be helping to audit the school board’s finances.
“The Thames Valley District School Board is pleased that the Ministry of Education is willing to lend their support and conduct an audit of accounts,” said Chair of the Board Beth Mai, “The Board has every confidence that Interim Director Bill Tucker will share the work that he is leading at the Board’s direction around accountability and transparency to the community as we prioritize student achievement and well-being”
The involvement of the ministry in the schools finances comes following a controversial two day overnight retreat at the Mariott Hotel in Toronto for 18 senior executive staff, for ‘strategic planning sessions,’ which ran the board $38,444.92 in the face of a $7.6 million deficit.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trump is safe after Secret Service opened fire at suspected person with firearm near his golf club
Donald Trump's campaign says he is safe after gunshots were reported in his vicinity Sunday afternoon in Florida.
B.C. to open 'highly secure' involuntary care facilities
B.C. will be opening “highly secure facilities” for people with addiction and mental health issues in the province, officials said Sunday.
They came from Jamaica for work, now they're homeless and out thousands of dollars in lost wages
Abuse of Canada’s temporary foreign worker program has left a group of carpenters from Jamaica 'destitute' after an Ottawa company refused to pay them for nearly half a year of work.
Montreal bars, restaurants react to Quebec bill to regulate merchant tipping requests
Quebec tabled a bill on Thursday that would regulate how merchants determine suggested tips, forcing businesses to calculate them based on the price before tax. Restaurant staff and management are divided on the policy.
TIFF audience prizes for 'Life of Chuck,' Hip doc; Rankin among Canadian winners
'The Life of Chuck,' an offbeat film by writer-director Mike Flanagan, wins the People's Choice Award at the Toronto International Film Festival.
Queen Victoria's favourite Tuscan villa for sale for more than US$55 million
Once a favoured holiday destination for Queen Victoria, and reputedly described in one of the greatest works of Italian literature, the Villa Palmieri is steeped in history and could now be yours – if you have more than €50 million (US$55 million) lying around.
Air Canada deal avoids shutdown, brings relief to passengers and business groups
Travellers, business groups and politicians expressed fervent relief on Sunday after Air Canada and the union representing thousands of its pilots negotiated a new labour deal and averted a disruptive, countrywide shutdown.
U.S. says claims of CIA plot to kill Maduro are 'categorically false' after Venezuela arrests six foreigners
The U.S. State Department has rejected claims of CIA involvement in an alleged plot to kill Venezuela's leader Nicolas Maduro, after Venezuelan authorities said they had arrested six foreigners, including a U.S. Navy SEAL.
What are your rights as a neighbour in Canada?
If you have beef with your neighbour and you feel it's gone too far, what should you do? A personal injury lawyer has some advice.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.