TVDSB finances being audited by Ministry of Education

Following an executive retreat in Toronto that ran the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) nearly $40,000 – a brief statement released on Saturday by the board confirmed that the Ministry of Education will be helping to audit the school board’s finances.

“The Thames Valley District School Board is pleased that the Ministry of Education is willing to lend their support and conduct an audit of accounts,” said Chair of the Board Beth Mai, “The Board has every confidence that Interim Director Bill Tucker will share the work that he is leading at the Board’s direction around accountability and transparency to the community as we prioritize student achievement and well-being”

The involvement of the ministry in the schools finances comes following a controversial two day overnight retreat at the Mariott Hotel in Toronto for 18 senior executive staff, for ‘strategic planning sessions,’ which ran the board $38,444.92 in the face of a $7.6 million deficit.